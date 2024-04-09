PML-N dissidents set to join Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s party

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Zaeem Qadri is likely to join Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s political party after Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Abbasi will meet former PML-N leader Khaqan Abbasi after Eidul Fitr in Islamabad.

Khaqan Abbasi has decided to contact more Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leaders to include them in his new political party, they say.

Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to register his own political party.

The former prime mnister, who parted ways with the PML-N after having differences over the last year, submitted relevant documents to the poll election body for the registration of a new political party.

During an informal interaction with a group of journalists, Abbasi said that all necessary documents have been provided to the ECP for the registration of a new political group.

Abbasi, the former prime minister, served the top office from August 2017 to May 2018.

Prior to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s big move, Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak — formed their own political parties along with a large number of politicians.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had hinted at forming a new party on several occasions since he had differences with the PML-N’s top leadership.