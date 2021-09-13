PML-N emerges as leading party in Lahore Cantonment board elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as the leading political party in Lahore Cantonment board elections 2021, reported ARY News on Monday.

According to unofficial results of all 10 seats of the Lahore Cantonment board, PML-N has secured six seats followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with three seats. One seat was secured by an independent candidate.

Ward 1: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Ali Abbas won the polls with 3,728 votes.

Ward 2: Rizwan Shafqat of PML-N secured the seat with 4,490 votes, as per unofficial results.

Ward 3: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s Rasheed Ahmed won the polls with 2,629 votes.

Ward 4: PML-N’s Asif Ali secured 1,594 votes to win the polls.

Ward 5: Independent candidate Akhar Ali Butt won the seat by bagging 935 votes.

Ward 6: Chaudhry Umar Akbar of PTI won the seat with 2,150 votes.

Ward 7: PML-N’s Babar Ashraf was declared the winner with 2,632 voes as per unofficial results.

Ward 8: PML-N’s Naeem Shehzad won the seat with 3,598 votes.

Read more: UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: RULING PTI WINS MOST SEATS IN CANTONMENT BOARD ELECTIONS

Ward 9: Muhammad Waqas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 3,508 votes and was declared winner as per unofficial results.

Ward 10: PML-N’s Muhammad Jaffar secured the seat with 2,703 votes.

As per unofficial results emerged so far, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading with 58 seats, followed by independent candidates who have won 49 seats so far.

Among the Opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won 51 seats, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) 14, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) 10, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) 5, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) 3, Awami National Party (ANP) 2 and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has won one seat.