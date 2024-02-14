PML-N eyes to form govt in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was eyeing to form government in Balochistan as the party secured 10 National Assembly (NA) seats in February 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial leadership of PML-N held first consultative meeting after the elections – which was chaired by party’s Balochistan president Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail. The meeting was also attended by victorious candidates.

The PML-N also speeded up contacts with the victorious independent candidates.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), former chief minister Jam Kamal said that PML-N had secured ten seats in Balochistan.

“We are meeting and interacting with independent members and rest parties so that a progressive and prosperous way forward can be made for Balochistan,” he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced the results of all the 16 National Assembly seats from Balochistan — ranging from NA-251 to NA-266.

According to Form 47 of each constituency uploaded on the ECP’s website, the winning candidate for NA-251 is PNAP Chairman Khushhal Khan Kakar, whereas Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir of PML-N has won from NA-252, independent candidate Mian Khan Bugti from NA-253, BAP President Mir Khalid Hussian Magsi from NA-254, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali of PML-N from NA-255, BNP-M President Akhtar Mengal from NA-256, and Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani of PML-N from NA-257.

Similarly, Pahleen Baloch of the National Party won from NA-258, Malik Shah Gorgage of PPP from NA-259, Usman Badini of JUI-F from NA-260, Akhtar Mengal again from NA-261, independent candidate Malik Adil Bazai from NA-262, Jamal Shah Kakar of PML-N from NA-263, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani of PPP from NA-264, JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman from NA-265, and PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai from NA-266.