‘PML-N faces backlash over supporting de-seated PTI MPAs in by-polls’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has faced backlash from within the party over the plan to award party tickets to dissident PTI MPAs in Punjab Assembly who were de-seated for voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during the election for chief minister Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within PML-N, the local PTI leadership in the constituencies are not ready to accept dissident PTI lawmakers as their candidates. “PML-N has faced a severe backlash from local party leaders and therefore, some of them will be contesting elections as independent candidates,” they said.

The sources further shared that the PML-N will not field its candidate against the dissident lawmakers. “If PML-N awards party tickets to dissident MPAs then it might result in divisions with the ranks besides also chances of defeat for the candidate,” they said.

Asad Khokhar, Nouman Langrial, Ghulam Rasool, Ajmal Cheema, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, and Nazir Chohan will contest by-polls scheduled in July as independent candidates.

The PML-N sources said that the party would award tickets to any candidate who wanted it and will not leave those who supported them in a difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP has announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

According to the schedule, nomination papers for the by election could be submitted from June 04 to 07. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 11, the ECP stated.

The candidates will be announced election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

Comments