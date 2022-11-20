PML-N facing challenges in retaining popularity

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seems to have been divided into factions over two different party narratives and mounting public pressure due to rising inflation, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the ruling PML-N is facing problems in retaining its popularity and revival of economy. Nawaz Sharif is in favor of restoring party’s old ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative to regain popularity among the masses, it learnt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has always been a supporter of reconciliation policy, has been under pressure over party’s ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative, say sources.

The economic condition of Pakistan has turned upside down in the last seven months since the new government came into power.

According to details, the ouster of Imran Khan has brought economic turmoil as the sources say that $730 million have been withdrawn from Naya Pakistan Certificate, while the investment has also decreased by 46%.

Sources say that the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank decreased by 27%, in the last 7 months, reserves of the State Bank decreased by $2.8 billion to $7.9 billion, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also decreased by 6 per cent to 340 million dollars.

Furthermore, during the last seven months, the rupee devalued by 40.3 against the US dollar and reached 223.2 rupees.

