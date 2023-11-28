PML-N forms body to dole out election tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed a 35-member central parliamentary board, led by Senator Ishaq Dar, to award tickets to aspiring candidates for the general elections, scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

According to the party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the board was constituted after the approval of party supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif.

The members include Khawaja Asif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Hamza Shahbaz, Ameer Muqam, Rana Sanaullah, Javed Latif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Muhammad Safdar and Bashir Memon.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد جناب محمد نواز شریف اور پارٹی صدر جناب شہباز شریف کی منظوری سے 35 رکنی مرکزی پارلیمانی بورڈ تشکیل دے دیا گیا ہے جو 8 فروری 2024 کو ملک میں عام انتخابات کے لئے پارٹی امیدواروں کو ٹکٹ جاری کرے گا۔ مسلم لیگ (ن) کے الیکشن سیل کے سربراہ سینیٹر اسحاق ڈار… pic.twitter.com/thCFDv5GsM — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 27, 2023

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Rawalpindi coordination committee, chaired by Pervaiz Rashid, was held at the residence of PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb to interview candidates interested in tickets for national and provincial assembly constituencies in Attock.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N leaders Malik Abrar and Musadik Malik.