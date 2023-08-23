PML-N forms committee for consultations with ECP

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday that the PML-N formed a seven-member committee to hold consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed in a statement that the ECP secretary invited PML-N to hold consultations for the upcoming general elections. The PML-N delegation will visit the ECP headquarters at 11:00 am on August 25.

The seven-member delegation includes Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Zahid Hamid, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Amir Muqam and Attaullah Tarar.

ECP begins consultations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday invited major political parties to hold consultations on upcoming general elections in the country, ARY News reported.

As per details, the electoral watchdog has decided to consult leaders of major political parties to decide a roadmap for the upcoming elections in the country.

The ECP has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Fazalur Rehman to appear on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman are invited to appear on Friday and August 29, respectively.

The PTI chief has been asked to participate in the meeting in-person or through representatives at 2pm on Thursday.

According to the letter, matters related to delimitation of constituencies, updation of electoral rolls, conduct of general election and election schedule will came under discussion.