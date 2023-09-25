PML-N forms committees for Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming reception

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed coordination committees for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has constituted the party’s Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and KP women wings’ coordination committees for welcome of Nawaz Sharif who has been scheduled to arrive on October 21.

According to the notification Khawaja Saad Rafique will be responsible for Rawalpindi division, Malik Ahmed Khan for Gujranwala, Ahsan Iqbal for Sargodha, Khurram Dastagir will head Faisalabad reception committee.

Javed Latif will head Sahiwal, Awais Laghari Multan, Ayaz Sadiq Bahawalpur, Talal Chaudhry Dera Ghazi Khan and Saud Majeed will be responsible for the Lahore committee.

Moreover, under nine divisions, committees of the party officials of 36 districts will also be constituted.

Ata Tarar will lead Rawalpindi, Musaddik Malik Attock, Hanif Abbasi Chakwal, Saba Sadiq Jhelum, Shaikh Aftab Gujrat, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sargodha and Chaudhry Tanvir will head Okara committee of the party.

The party committees will submit their reports to Maryam Nawaz on September 30 with regard to preparations for homecoming of Nawaz Sharif.

The legal team of the PML-N has devised a strategy to save party supremo Nawaz Sharif from arrest on his return to Pakistan, sources said.

Sources told ARY News that the legal experts have submitted a report to party containing various options. A petition will be filed for protective bail a week before Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, sources claimed.

The legal team will assure the court that the former premier will surrender the next day after the protective bail expires, sources said.