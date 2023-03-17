Friday, March 17, 2023
PML-N forms parliamentary board for Punjab, KP polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has constituted a parliamentary board for provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will head the parliamentary board while party’s president Shehbaz Sharif will be part of the board.

A 32-member parliamentary board has been constituted for Punjab while 30-member board for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N Senior Vice president Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Main Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be part of the parliamentary board.

PML-N parliamentary board will award party tickets to candidates contesting elections in Punjab and KP.

Meanwhile, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to contest polls from four constituencies — three of Lahore and one of Gujranwala.

The four constituencies include — PP-149 PP-158 and PP-173 (Lahore) and PP-63 Gujranwala.

Two of the constituencies (PP-149 and PP-63) were previously held by her party and the other two (PP-158 and PP-173) by the PTI. In the 2018 general elections, Marghoob Ahmed was elected MPA from PP-149.

The PPP’s candidates have also filed nomination papers for all four seats Ms Sharif is contesting.

