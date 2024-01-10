PML-N, GDA set to ‘strike deal’ on seat adjustment in Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have ‘almost finalised’ their seat adjustment deal for February 8 elections in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that GDA is ready to support PML-N candidates on 8 provincial assembly and eight National assembly seats in Sindh.

An important meeting of four-party alliance will take place today to finalise matters pertaining to seat-adjustment in Sindh.

This four-party alliance, according to sources, comprises the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif recently visited Sindh and met with different parties to form electoral alliances.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif and Pir Pagara affirmed their commitment to collaboration, pledging to jointly participate in the forthcoming elections and extend mutual support as necessary.

Meanwhile, refuting the media reports of seat adjustment, Convener MQM-Pakistan Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Wednesday that his party will not withdraw its candidate in favour of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif from Karachi’s NA-242 constituency.

In a statement, Khalid Maqbool said that Mustafa Kamal will be MQM-P’s candidate from NA-242 – the constituency from where PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also contesting general elections.

“All reports regarding seat adjustment with PML-N on NA-242 seat are baseless,” he clarified.

Siddiqui’s clarification comes a day after it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N have agreed over seat adjustment on Karachi’s NA-242 seat.