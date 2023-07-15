PML-N has kicked off election campaign, says Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has kicked off its election campaign, ARY News reported.

As per details, the defense minister said that the previous PTI government was imposed on Pakistan through a conspiracy in 2018.

He termed the May 9 violence a nightmare for the country saying that the PTI chairman and his party’s performance is exposed now.

The defense minister said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified just before the general election of 2018 through a conspiracy. “I have seen PM Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work closely” he added saying that the PDM government maintained a coalition through their hard work.

Furthermore, Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will dissolve and the election date will be announced within one month.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the next general elections, scheduled to be held in 2023, will be based on the last census carried out in 2017.

He said that the government has decided not to notify the latest census and the upcoming elections would be held on the basis of 2017 census

In another development, the People’s Party decided against an election alliance with the PDM. “People’s Party will not be a part if the Pakistan Democratic Movement will be turned into an election alliance,” PPP sources were quoted as saying. “An election alliance with the PDM will be a political liability,” according to sources.

“An electoral alliance is possible with the Awami National Party. An alliance or seat adjustment can be made with the ANP. The PPP had good working relations with the ANP in the past,” according to PPP sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the incumbent government will hand over power to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he assumed the prime minister’s office in April 2022 and power will be handed over to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.