PML-N says no to interim setup sans snap elections: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remains divided over the no-trust move as the majority of party leaders have likened in-house change with immediate general elections, ARY News reported on Monday quoting sources.

PML-N Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting was held in Lahore where matters pertaining to in-house change, interim set up and other political matters came under discussion. The meeting was co-chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party chief Shehbaz Sharif and attended by senior PML-N leadership, central officials, and provincial party presidents.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the majority of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz CEC members have opposed the interim setup plan while the party president Shehbaz Sharif and some like-minded members voted in favour of interim setup.

شہباز شریف کی امیدوں پر پھر پانی پھر گیا۔ یہی @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL نے پہلے بھی رپورٹ کیا اور اب بھی یہی ہے۔ ایاز صادق والا کام ہی ہوا۔ https://t.co/qROA9u9XST pic.twitter.com/aYqbEP1Dze — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) February 7, 2022

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif also opposed the interim setup and agreed with an immediate general elections plan after a no-trust move against the prime minister, sources revealed.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی سینٹرل ایگزیکٹو کمیٹی (سی ای سی) کا اہم اجلاس شروع پارٹی قائد محمد نوازشریف لندن اور پارٹی صدر وقائد حزب اختلاف شہبازشریف لاہور سے اجلاس کی صدارت کر رہے ہیں پارٹی سی ای سی کا اجلاس ورچوئل طریقے سے منعقد ہو رہا ہے pic.twitter.com/gT5l8aNRu4 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, some PML-N senior leaders also expressed suspicion over the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the current political situation of the country.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz wrote: “PMLN CEC meeting on. All members reposed their implicit & unconditional trust in ⁦Nawaz Sharif.⁩ Party said it will support & back all decisions taken by him. Alhamdolillah!”

PMLN CEC meeting on. All members reposed their implicit & unconditional trust in ⁦@NawazSharifMNS⁩ Party said it will support & back all decisions taken by him. Alhamdolillah! pic.twitter.com/YJHu0S2JR0 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 7, 2022

New turn in PPP, PML-N ties It emerged yesterday Nawaz Sharif had given go-ahead to his party leadership to go for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development came after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and informed him about developments that took place in meeting with PPP leaders.

On Saturday, PPP and PML-N agreed over using all legal, constitutional options to oust the PTI-led federal government.

Addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had said the huddle discussed in detail about bringing a “no-confidence motion against the prime minister”.

“There were different opinions within PML-N on the no-trust motion issue,” he said, adding that the final decision regarding the no-confidence motion would be made in the next few days after discussing it with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

