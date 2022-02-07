Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Naeem Ashraf Butt

PML-N says no to interim setup sans snap elections: sources

test

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remains divided over the no-trust move as the majority of party leaders have likened in-house change with immediate general elections, ARY News reported on Monday quoting sources.

PML-N Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting was held in Lahore where matters pertaining to in-house change, interim set up and other political matters came under discussion. The meeting was co-chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party chief Shehbaz Sharif and attended by senior PML-N leadership, central officials, and provincial party presidents.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the majority of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz CEC members have opposed the interim setup plan while the party president Shehbaz Sharif and some like-minded members voted in favour of interim setup.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif also opposed the interim setup and agreed with an immediate general elections plan after a no-trust move against the prime minister, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, some PML-N senior leaders also expressed suspicion over the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the current political situation of the country.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz wrote: “PMLN CEC meeting on. All members reposed their implicit & unconditional trust in ⁦Nawaz Sharif.⁩ Party said it will support & back all decisions taken by him. Alhamdolillah!”

New turn in PPP, PML-N ties

It emerged yesterday Nawaz Sharif had given go-ahead to his party leadership to go for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development came after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and informed him about developments that took place in meeting with PPP leaders.

On Saturday, PPP and PML-N agreed over using all legal, constitutional options to oust the PTI-led federal government.

Addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had said the huddle discussed in detail about bringing a “no-confidence motion against the prime minister”.

“There were different opinions within PML-N on the no-trust motion issue,” he said, adding that the final decision regarding the no-confidence motion would be made in the next few days after discussing it with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Comments

Naeem Ashraf Butt

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.