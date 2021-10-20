PML-N files intra-court appeal in IHC against 60-day oath-taking limit

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday has filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against its verdict on a petition challenging the presidential ordinance that set a deadline of 60 days for elected members to take the oath.

The federal government, law ministry, Election Commission of Pakistan and secretary Senate have been made respondents in the intra-court appeal.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in its appeal has stated that the presidential ordinance is an attempt to halt the legislation process of the Parliament as general elections are scheduled in 2023 and Senate polls in 2024.

The ordinance was released after 30 days of NA session was adjourned, that is only aimed to target PML-N, the plea stated. The PML-N has pleaded with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to strike down the judgment of a single bench of the court in the ordinance.

Read more: NOW LAWMAKERS HAVE TO TAKE OATH WITHIN 60 DAYS UNDER NEW ORDINANCE

President Dr. Arif Alvi signed Election Ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within 60 days of the commencement of the first session of the legislature.

The amendment was made to section 72 of the Election Act 2017.

Under the ordinance, the lawmakers would have to take oath within 60 days of the promulgation of this ordinance.

In case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, Assembly, and Local Government would become vacant.