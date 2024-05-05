PML-N invites People’s Party to join coalition Govt

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N has again contacted the People’s Party to join the coalition government, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The sources said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has contacted via mutual friends inviting the PPP to join the government.

The PPP sources said that the PML-N has requested the party to join the government prior to the next budget. “The challenges faced by the country could not be tackled by a single political party,” PML-N said. “We want to guide the country out of the crises by joining hands with the PPP,” ruling party said in its message.

“The PML-N intends to present the budget along with the People’s Party”, sources said. The ruling party has also asked the PPP to submit its budget proposals as partner in the government”.

According to party sources, the PPP didn’t yet convey its answer to those who brought the message.

The PML-N repeatedly invited the PPP to be the part of the government scores of times,” PPP sources earlier said.

“The PML-N also invited the PPP earlier at the oath taking of Aseefa Bhutto as MNA,” party sources said.

The party has been invited to join the federal as well as Punjab government as an ally.

“The PPP didn’t respond to the government over the offer, neither the party held consultations over the issue,” sources said.

Sources said that the PPP leadership has been under pressure to join the government. The party’s parliamentarians from Sindh backing to join the government.

However, a senior party leader from Sindh has vehemently opposed the offer and communicated the opinion to the party’s leadership.

The People’s Party’s Punjab leadership opined to join the government in Punjab instead of the Centre. “The PPP will strengthen in the province by joining the Punjab government,” sources said.