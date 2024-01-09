PML-N, IPP finalises seat adjustment on key Lahore constituencies 

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have finalized the seat adjustment on key Lahore constituencies before the general election 2024, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-N will support IPP leaders Abdul Aleem Khan and Aun Chaudhry on two National Assembly seats in Lahore.

Sources revealed that Aleem Khan will contest election from NA 117 and Aun Chaudhry from NA 128 with PML-N’s support. Meanwhile, PML-N will field its candidate Hafiz Noman from NA 129 replacing Mehr Ishtiaq, sources added.

Moreover, the PML-N is struggling to alot tickets to the former National and provincial assembly members as the party’s senior organiser Maryam Nawaz is likely to contest elections from NA 120 and NA 119.

In case, Maryam Nawaz decides to not contest polls from NA 120 then Ayaz Sadiq will be fielded from the same constituency.

Read more: MQM, PML-N agree over seat-adjustment in Karachi: sources

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) agreed on seat adjustment in five national and 11 provincial constituencies.

According to sources, PML-N has been in talks with the IPP’s Samsam Bukhari for seat adjustment on Okara’s NA constituency, in case of successful end of talks the IPP would have six NA constituencies.

The IPP candidates mulling over contesting elections independently in constituencies where they could not strike deal for seat adjustment, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-Pakistan and the PML-N also agreed on seat adjustment on Karachi’s seats for the general election next month.

The sources sharing details of the meeting between the committees of two parties said that the PML-N will field its candidates on the national and provincial assemblies’ seats of Karachi in NA-229 and NA-230. The MQM-P will field its candidates on NA-231 and its provincial constituencies.