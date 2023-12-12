PML-N, JUI-F agree on seat adjustment in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have agreed on the seat adjustment in Punjab in upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, meeting was held between the consultative committees of JUI-F and PML-N where both the parties agreed on seat adjustment in Punjab.

JUI-F leader said that the committees will hold next meeting after finalizing the list of election candidates.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) agreed on a seat-to-seat adjustment formula after talks between Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to details, the three-time prime minister and JUI-F chief convened a crucial meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town. The meeting was attended by prominent leaders from both parties.

The politicians engaged in extensive discussions regarding the country’s political situation, their political strategies and strategising a seat adjustment formula for upcoming general elections 2024.

The two political parties also agreed on seat adjustment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The political forces agreed to field candidates for national and provincial seats after ‘mutual consensus’, they added.

Furthermore, PML-N and JUIF agreed on forming a coalition government after the general elections. They also agreed to adopt a common strategy on all issues, sources added.

The two political parties also agreed to field joint candidates for president slot.