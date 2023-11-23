PML-N, JUI-F hold talks on seat adjustment in Sindh

KARACHI: A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) reached Muslim League House on Thursday for talks with the PML-N ahead of general elections, ARY News reported.

JUI-F delegation comprised of Syed Hamadullah Shah and Akbar Shah Hashmi, held talks with PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi, Saad Shafique and other party leaders over seat adjustment in elections.

The two sides discussed working relationship and seat adjustment in general elections, announced to be held in February next year.

The sides discussed various proposals to unify anti-PPP vote bank in Sindh, sources said. They also discussed the formula to field joint candidates in Sindh.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and PML-N were agreed over forming a grand alliance in Sindh.

A delegation of PML-N central leaders was reached Karachi to hold talks with major opposition parties in Sindh including MQM-P, JUI-F and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) ahead of the general elections 2024.

After holding a meeting with MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad headquarters, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique along with MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a press conference.

Rafique said that PML-N and MQM-P would constitute joint teams ahead of the general elections 2024. He, however, clarified that both parties did not hold talks on seat adjustment.

The PML-N leader said that they also held talks with JUI-F and Pir Pagara-led PML-F.

The PML-N and MQM-P announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.