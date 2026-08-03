PML-N leader contacts with PPP after Mohsin Naqvi's statement

ISLAMABAD: One of the key leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has contacted with the PPP leadership after a critical statement of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, sources said.

“The contact made with the leadership of the People’s Party after a sitting of the PML-N top leadership at Jati Umra on August 1,” according to sources.

The PML-N top leadership agreed for taking steps for an immediate improvement in the matters related to the People’s Party.

Top leaders of both allied parties in a telephonic communication discussed over bringing the tempers down and restricting political statements to the contest in the election, PPP sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that the PML-N and the PPP two allied parties at the federal level have been pitched against each other in the election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, which is being held in phases.

The two parties have been engaged in scathing criticism of each other during campaigning for their candidates and over the polling day’s incidents.

The PML-N) has maintained its lead over the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the second phase of the AJK election.

According to unofficial results, PML-N candidates have won 13 out of 20 seats, while the PPP candidates have bagged five seats.