PML-N’s Khawaja Asif released on bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has been released from jail custody, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khawaja Asif is facing assets beyond known sources of income charges.

MNA Khawaja Asif through his counsel Barrister Haider Rasul Mirza filed the petition which stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him from Islamabad last year on December 29.

The PML-N stalwart is currently under treatment at the Jinnah Hospital Lahore. Seeing the release orders, the jail police left the hospital.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Asif in assets beyond means case.

Read more: COURT ISSUES RELEASE ORDER OF PML-N’S KHAWAJA ASIF

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Aliya Neelum, approved the bail petition after hearing arguments of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and the PML-N leader’s lawyer.

The NAB prosecutor contended before the court that the accused neither provided money trail of funds transferred to him from the UAE nor disclosed the sources through which these were transferred.

The bench observed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had made the documents that support its case part of the record while those in favour of Member of the National Assembly Asif were not made part of it. The bureau accepts a work permit but not its conditions, the court said.

NAB itself changed its stance by submitting two reports to the court, the Lahore High Court (LHC) judges said.