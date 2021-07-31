Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal contracts coronavirus again

test

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has tested positive for novel coronavirus again, ARY News reported.

The news was confirmed by the former interior minister on his Twitter handle.

He has quarantined himself at home for 14 days after testing positive for the infection. The former minister has appealed to people to pray for his quick recovery.

 

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has wished Ahsan Iqbal a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28.

Pakistan continues to record a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,950 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,029,811, including 940,164 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.46 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 65 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,360, the NCOC said, adding that 3,187 people are in critical condition.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.