PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal contracts coronavirus again

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has tested positive for novel coronavirus again, ARY News reported.

The news was confirmed by the former interior minister on his Twitter handle.

He has quarantined himself at home for 14 days after testing positive for the infection. The former minister has appealed to people to pray for his quick recovery.

مجھے کوویڈ کی دوبارہ تشخیص ہوئی ہے- میں نے قرنطینہ اختیار کر لیا ہے-تمام دوستوں، احباب اور بالخصوص اہلیان نارووال سے درخواست ہے کہ میری جلد صحتیابی کے اپنی دعاؤوں میں مجھے یاد رکھیں!

ماسک پہنیں اور کرونا کے خلاف ایس او پیز پہ عمل کریں! — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 31, 2021

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has wished Ahsan Iqbal a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

احسن اقبال صاحب دوبارہ کورونا کا شکار ہو گئے ہیں۔ اللہ پاک ان کو مکمل صحت عطا فرمائے اور آپ سب کو اپنے حفظ و امان میں رکھے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) July 31, 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28.

Pakistan continues to record a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,950 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,029,811, including 940,164 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.46 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 65 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,360, the NCOC said, adding that 3,187 people are in critical condition.