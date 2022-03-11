PML-N leader confirms Aleem Khan, Nawaz Sharif meeting in London

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif has confirmed the report of ARY News regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Aleem Khan’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London.

While talking to ARY News programme Aitraaz Hai, Javed Latif replied to a question, “Not only the London meeting, I am also confirming some meetings in Pakistan. We have held several meetings with Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen, ministers and political leaders.”

ARY News aired a report regarding a meeting between Aleem Khan and Nawaz Sharif in London earlier in the day.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan met former prime minister Sharif at his London residence yesterday at 6:00 pm (GMT).

Both leaders exchanged views on the current political situation of the country including no-trust motion and in-house change in Punjab, they said.

Another PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen, who is currently in London for medical treatment, did not present in the meeting, sources added.

They added that PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah had played a key role in arranging a meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab MPA Khan.

Former senior minister and Punjab MPA, who arrived in London on Tuesday, also held a meeting with Jahangir Tareen in London to discuss a no-trust move against Punjab chief minister, sources told ARY News.

Sources told ARY News that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen exchanged views on the current political situation and matters related to the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan and Jahangir Tareen have decided to finalise the future strategy with consensus. The senior politicians also reviewed the number of lawmakers supporting their call for the no-trust move.

Amid recent political developments, the situation has been fluid in Punjab with hectic political contacts and meetings.

