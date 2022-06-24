PML-N leader dies during Rawalpindi public meeting

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Abdul Quddus has died during a public gathering held in Rawalpindi in connection with ongoing electioneering ahead of Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdul Quddus died of cardiac arrest during the election campaign of by-polls in Rawalpindi. He was the former chairman Baldia Kallar Syedan. Abdul Quddus was taken part in the election campaign for PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed in Rawalpindi’s PP-7 constituency.

The politician delivered his speech to the participants of the public meeting. After delivering speech, he suffered cardiac pain and fell unconscious. The PML-N leader was immediately shifted to the hospital where he passed away.

