PML-N leader opposes govt decision to ban PTI

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader on Tuesday opposed the government’s decision to ban Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stressing that banning political parties is not a solution to any problem, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Javed Latif said that the ‘local political parties’ serve the state and nation, arguing that if certain individuals threaten the state, they should not be considered a national party.

He highlighted that parties contributing to national prosperity should be recognized and that hidden forces weakening the state should be exposed.

Latif criticized the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who fortified Pakistan’s defense.

He expressed concerns over the potential banning of PTI, noting that PTI’s founder had previously banned a party without similar public concern.

He warned that weakening national political parties undermines democracy and likened the current situation in Pakistan to Kenya.

Latif condemned the glorification of those who contributed nothing over four years and criticized the May 9 incident, questioning whether any national party or leader could be responsible for such actions.

Latif called for a round table conference involving political leaders and institutions to address current issues.

He demanded that those responsible for the May 9 incident be brought to justice according to the law, stressing that Pakistan cannot afford actions taken to appease specific interests.