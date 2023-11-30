PML-N leader shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) local leader Ayaz Khan was killed in a firing incident in Mardan district on Thursday, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police, the PML-N leader was shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday night in Mausam Korana area of the Mardan district.

Police say they have launched an investigation and started a search for the arrest of culprits.

Earlier in October, a member of the Awami National Party (ANP) provincial council was shot dead by two unidentified motorcyclists.

Javed Khan, 55, was the eldest son of Sher Hassan, a retired police officer and a member of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan’s Caravan.

DSP Jawad Khan said that preliminary investigation made clear that the ANP leader was shot at from a very close range by the assailants. They moved close to him and opened firing on him, he added