PML-N leader slams PTI over ‘hypocrisy’ after ex-COAS retirement

LAHORE: Special Adviser to Prime Minister and PML-N leader Atauallah Tarar has lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over ‘hypocrisy’ after retirement of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retd Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PML-N leader noted that the lies and hypocrisy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership have gone beyond limits as soon as ex-COAS General Bajwa retired.

جنرل باجوہ کے ریٹائر ہوتے ہی تحریک انصاف والوں نے جھوٹ اور منافقت کی انتہا کر دی ہے۔ عمران نیازی جنرل باجوہ سے غیر آئینی طور پر تحریک عدم اعتماد کو روکنے کا تقاضا کرتے رہے، جب انکار ہوا تو جھوٹے الزامات پر اتر آئے۔ غیر آئینی مطالبے کے بدلے میں پر کشش پیشکش کی گئی۔ شرم آنی چاہیے — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) December 4, 2022

Atauallah Tarar claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan kept asking former army chief to stop the no-confidence motion unconstitutionally, and levelled false allegations when he refused. “An attractive offer was made in lieu of the unconstitutional demand,” he alleged.

Read More: Asad Qaiser says giving extension to ex-COAS Bajwa was ‘a mistake’

A day earlier, former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said his government’s decision to give extension to former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was ‘a mistake’.

While terming the decision a mistake, Imran Khan said that no one should ever get an extension in the army. “When we came into power, our government was facing several problems,” he said, adding that extension to former COAS Bajwa was inevitable.

“I would trust whatever ex-COAS General Bajwa said. I would tell him that both of us are thinking about the country; our only purpose was to save the country,” he said, adding that he didn’t know how he was being lied to and betrayed.

He further said that he received a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about a game being played, adding that his informant from the IB would notify him verbally and not in writing following fears.

Comments