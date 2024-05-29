PML-N leaders ‘active’ to make Nawaz Sharif prime minister again

LAHORE: After Nawaz Sharif reclaimed his role as PML-N president, some old guards of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have started making efforts to bring him back as prime minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Insiders told ARY News that some key leaders of PML-N have initiated a campaign to make Nawaz the prime minister, a position he has held three times before.

Recently, some federal ministers of the PML-N had expressed their desire to see the party president as Prime Minister again during a gathering in Islamabad, which some foreign dignitaries also attended.

On that occasion, a federal minister stated, “We want Nawaz Sharif to become Prime Minister again to improve the country’s situation.”

However, sources also revealed that some key figures in the PML-N are also against the proposed idea, while Nawaz himself has not yet expressed his opinion on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif reclaimed his role as the president of the PML-N, after staying on the sidelines for almost six years.

After his ouster, his brother Shehbaz Sharif became the party president, but resigned earlier this month to pave the way for his brother to reclaim the coveted slot, which he had been holding following a Supreme Court ruling in 2017.

At the session of the general council in Lahore, PML-N election commissioner Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif was nominated for the party president slot. Sanaullah sought approval from the members of the general council, who stood on their seats to endorse the nomination, followed by pro-Nawaz sloganeering.

A resolution was also presented in the meeting demanding action against those involved in toppling the Nawaz government in 2017.