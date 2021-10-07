PML-N leaders blast NAB Ordinance as ” a draconian law”

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has dubbed the National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Ordinance a draconian law.

Addressing a press conference with other PML-N leaders, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticizing the law, said that the government has issued an NRO to itself, its corrupt ministers and 700 people named in Pandora Papers. It is equal to provide protection to the official corruption, he alleged.

According to the ordinance, the cabinet decision could not be questioned, he said.

Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal said that the Chairman NAB would also have to face accountability and justice along with them.

PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar commenting on the NAB ordinance said that the amendment contravenes the higher judiciary’s decisions. The lawyers have also opposed this amendment in the law, he said.

“According to the constitution and the law, Chairman NAB’s tenure will end tomorrow (Nov 08),” he added.

