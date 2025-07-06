PML-N senior leaders ‘displeased’ with PA speaker’s reference against opposition

Several senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the Punjab Assembly speaker’s decision to file a reference against opposition members, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to party insiders Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan’s meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner has also drawn criticism from within the party.

Some senior PML-N leaders have conveyed their disapproval of the Speaker’s conduct to the party leadership.

Commenting on the situation, PML-N leaders noted that while the disruptive behavior and chaos caused by opposition members in the assembly were unacceptable, the punishment should have been limited to temporary suspensions and bans on entry to the house.

They added that recommending disqualification is an excessive move. Moreover, they deemed both the meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and the filing of the reference unnecessary and ill-timed.

On July 3, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan filed disqualification references against 26 members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On June 27, 2025, the opposition MPs allegedly caused disruption and damaging property during a Punjab Assembly session. In response, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended the membership of these 26 SIC lawmakers.

Later on June 28, the Speaker announced his decision to refer the matter to the ECP for the disqualification of the suspended members.