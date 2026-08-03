MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, has announced the results for seven seats in the Muzaffarabad division, ARY News reported.

According to the CEC, four candidates from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won elections in the Muzaffarabad division, while its rival, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), secured three seats.

Based on the official results, PML-N candidate Shah Ghulam Qadir secured victory in LA-25 Neelum-1 with 19,201 votes, while the PPP candidate came in second with 13,826 votes.

However, PPP candidate Mian Abdul Waheed emerged victorious in LA-26 Neelum-2 by securing 16,524 votes, defeating PML-N leader Shah Ghulam Qadir, who received 14,501 votes.

The CEC announced that Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed of the PPP won the election in LA-29 Muzaffarabad-3 with 20,045 votes, while PML-N candidate Barrister Iftikhar Gillani lost with 16,507 votes.

The CEC further informed that PML-N’s Mustafa Bashir won the election in constituency LA-30 Muzaffarabad-4 with 17,825 votes, while PPP’s Mubashir Munir Awan runner-up with 12,323 votes.

PML-N candidate Saqib Majeed Raza secured victory in LA-31 Muzaffarabad-5 with 32,511 votes, defeating his rival, PPP’s Chaudhry Latif Akbar, who polled 23,957 votes.

The PML-N also took LA-32 Muzaffarabad-6 after its candidate secured 21,613 votes, defeating PPP’s Ashfaq Zafar, who earned 19,274 votes.

Additionally, PPP’s Dewan Ali Khan secured victory in LA-33 Muzaffarabad-7 with 26,357 votes, while PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed placed second with 21,841 votes.