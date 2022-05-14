PML-N London huddle: General election on completion of assembly term

LONDON: The London huddle of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz top leadership in a key decision agreed to hold general election after completion of the terms of the assemblies, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“No pressure for election from any side including Imran Khan will be accepted,” PML-N meeting decided.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed the party leadership to avoid political vengeance and arrest of PTI leaders.

The session also advised former finance minister to avoid comments on media over the economy as the meeting agreed that Dar will advise finance minister Miftah Ismail in economic decisions.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance, Miftah Ismail was given task to get a good economic deal for Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was earlier summoned to London for consultations over the economic problems of the country.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafique after a key meeting of the party leaders in London held a media talk.

Khawaja Asif said that the party consultations were 100 percent focussed over the economic aspects and was decided to get rid of the state of indecision to strengthen the economy.

“The allies will be taken into confidence over the decisions taken in the party meeting,” Asif said. “The people will be taken into confidence within 48 hours after consultations with the allies,” he said.

Railways minister Saad Rafique said that we will soon playing on forward position, and will not allow spreading lawlessness.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif while preventing political victimization of PTI observed that the blasphemy cases have hurt the PML-N.

The meeting decided that action will definitely be taken over the irregularities during the PTI government.

Comments