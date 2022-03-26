PML-N ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ to leave for Islamabad today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Mehngai Mukao March to Islamabad will begin from Lahore’s Model Town this afternoon, the party’s spokesperson stated on Saturday.

Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz will lead the party workers ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ to Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated today.

A container has been prepared for the PML-N march, which will be led by party leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz. They will address a press conference before the march will leave Lahore for the federal capital city.

The March will stay in the night at Gujranwala, where the party leaders will address a public meeting. After the night stay the procession will leave on March 27 morning, party spokesperson said.

“This march will prove the people’s no-trust against the price hike, plunder of national resources and unemployment,” the party leader said.

“This is the watershed moment, people shall side with righteousness and save themselves from the torment of price hike,” PML-N leader said.

