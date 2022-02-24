PML-N MNA Malik Sohail Khan flees court after bail cancellation

GUJRANWALA: A Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Sohail Khan has fled from the local court in Gujranwala after the cancellation of bail in Rs60 million bogus cheque case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PML-N MNA Malik Sohail Khan appeared before the sessions court in Gujranwala in Rs60 million bogus cheque case today. The additional district and sessions judge cancelled the bail of the PML-N lawmaker.

Malik Sohail Khan fled from the court premises after the cancellation of bail by the judge.

A case had been filed against the PML-N lawmaker at Model Town police station on January 29 for giving a bogus cheque. Malik Sohail Khan is an elected member of PML-N in the National Assembly from NA-56 Attock-II.

