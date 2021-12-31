PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin wounded in gun attack in Lahore

LAHORE: Bilal Yasin, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has sustained injuries in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

The wounded lawmaker from PP-150 (Lahore-VII) Bilal Yasin was immediately shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

The medical superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital told the media that Bilal Yasin received two bullets in the stomach and another on his leg which fractured the bone. The PML-N lawmaker is currently receiving medical assistance in the emergency ward while the surgeons have also arrived for conducting an operation.

It was learnt that the lawmaker went to meet a party worker’s home located near Yasin’s own residence, whereas, the incident took place near Data Darbar area. Heavy contingents of police forces deployed at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

A PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari said that two masked men on a motorcycle have opened fire on Bilal Yasin and managed to flee from the scene. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz have expressed serious concerns over the gun attack on Bilal Yasin.

“Doctors have told us that his [Bilal Yasin] condition is out of danger despite being seriously wounded,” Maryam Nawaz said in a Twitter message. The PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz prayed for Yasin’s recovery.

مسلم لیگ ن کے ممبر پنجاب اسمبلی اور نواز شریف کے باوفا ساتھی بلال یاسین پر قاتلانہ حملہ۔ پیٹ اور ٹانگ میں گولیاں لگیں لیکن اللّہ نے بچا لیا۔ ڈاکٹرز کا کہنا ہے کہ شدید زخمی ہونے کے باوجود حالت خطرہ سے باہر ہے۔اللّہ انھیں جلد اور مکمل شفا عطا فرمائے۔ سب سے دعا کی درخواست ہے 🤲🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 31, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken a notice over violent attack and ordered to provide best medical facilities to the PML-N lawmaker.

CCPO Fayyaz Ahmed Dev took notice of the incident and directed DIG Operations to submit an investigation report besides ordering to immediately arrest the attackers.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed police authorities to trace the culprits via Safe City cameras and directed them to investigate the incident in all aspects.

