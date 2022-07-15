PML-N MPA joins PTI ahead of Punjab by-elections

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has accepted the resignation of PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi and he afterwards joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Assembly Secretariat has also issued the notification of Faisal Niazi’s resignation as it was accepted on May 22. Faisal Niazi had tendered his resignation before the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Following the resignation, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has 164 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry – in a tweet – said two more votes of PML-N have been reduced from Punjab Assembly as another member of the Provincial Assembly from PML-N has been disqualified for his fake degree.

آج حمزہ شہباز کے پنجاب اسمبلی میں دو ووٹ مزید کم ہو گئے فیصل نیازی نے استعفیٰ دے دیا جب کہ بہاولنگر سے نون لیگ کے رکن محمد کاشف جعلی ڈگری پر نا اھل ہو گئے، سترہ جولائ کو اس گرتی ہوئ دیوار کو آخری جھٹکا لگے گا اور ساری عمارت زمیں بوس ہو گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 15, 2022

The former information minister further said that the PML-N government would fall after July 17 by-poll election.

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Humza Shehbaz in the CM elections, will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the biggest province of the country.

