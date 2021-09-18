PML-N MPA from PP-269 joins PTI

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA from PP-269, Azhar Abbas Chandia announces to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Saturday.

MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia made the announcement during a corner meeting in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Muzaffargarh. In his statement, the MPA said he was elected on the ticket of Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the 2018 General Elections, but now he has joined PTI.

Mr. Abbas said he enjoys good relations with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and his family, that’s the reason why he announced to join PTI by leaving PML-N ranks.

Read more: PML-N suffers setback in AJK as senior leader joins PTI

Last year, it was reported that MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia along with five MPAs was in talks with the Punjab government and had met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and expressed their confidence in the leadership of the chief minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Azhar Abbas secured 28,293 votes during the 2018 General Elections to secure the PP-269 Muzaffargarh seat, while PTI’s Ghulam Murtaza Raheem Khar managed to bag 24,011 votes, while PPP’s Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan Sial secured 19,347 votes.