PML-N MPAs blame Atta Tarar for defeat in Punjab assembly

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPAs on Monday blamed the Special Assistant to the prime minister Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PML-N lawmakers engaged in a verbal spat at the party meeting.

The PML-N MPA and a former senior provincial minister lambasted the SAPM Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly.

He pointed at the Ata Tarar and said that the people who are sitting in the gallery are the reason behind the defeat and their miscalculations and wrong planning resulted in Pervaiz Elahi’s successful vote of confidence. The federal interior minister was also sitting in the gallery.

The PML-N Punjab MPAs walked out of the meeting as a protest, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi taken the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly.

The voting process to show confidence in Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi concluded in the provincial assembly. CM Pervaiz Elahi took the trust vote from 186 MPAs.

The Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tabled a resolution for the vote of confidence for the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed to conduct the voting for showing confidence in CM Pervaiz Elahi after completing the required number of MPAs.

PTI MPAs Mian Aslam Iqbal and Raja Basharat submitted the resolution for the voting today.

