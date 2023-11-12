PML-N, MQM-P agree on forming ‘grand alliance’ in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) have agreed on forming a grand alliance in Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A delegation of PML-N central leaders reached Karachi to hold talks with major opposition parties in Sindh including MQM-P, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) ahead of the general elections 2024.

After holding a meeting with MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad headquarters, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique along with MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a press conference.

Rafique thanked MQM-P leaders for welcoming the PML-N delegation. He said that the time has arrived to ensure equal distribution of resources through Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Awards and legal and constitutional protection.

He expressed hopes that the entire country would benefit from PML-N and MQM-P collaboration. He added that it is the right time to expand the scope of the charter of democracy.

Elaborating on future strategy, Rafique said that PML-N and MQM-P would constitute joint teams ahead of the general elections 2024. He, however, clarified that both parties did not hold talks on seat adjustment.

The PML-N leader said that they also held talks with JUI-F and Pir Pagara-led PML-F. He hinted at forming a grand alliance in Sindh to develop Karachi and the entire province.

He said that PML-N and MQM-P have close contacts for the past 2.5 years, whereas, positive results would be yielded after talks with other political parties in Sindh.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the PML-N and MQM-P talks would become a political milestone for national security and prosperity.

He said that the governments in the Centre and the province have always had reservations. Siddiqui said that a caretaker set-up should also be established after the completion of the mayor and deputy mayor’s tenures.

He added that the country would only achieve development goals after the just distribution of resources. He urged political parties to accept the mandate.

The MQM-P convenor demanded to give constitutional cover to the local government (LG) for the sake of democracy.

On Tuesday, the PML-N and MQM-Pakistan announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.