PML-N mulls over options in Punjab after Imran Khan’s announcement

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz mulling over political options in Punjab after Imran Khan has announced to quit all assemblies in his recent Pindi address, ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N weighing its options to thwart dissolution of Punjab Assembly, including no-confidence motion against the chief minister, or the governor asks the CM to get fresh vote of confidence from the house or imposition of the Governor’s Rule in the province.

The PML-N has consulted allies to save the provincial assembly from dissolution, sources earlier quoted as saying.

The chief minister could not ask for immediate dissolution of the assembly in case of a vote of no-confidence motion or the confidence vote in pending, according to sources.

Most of the PML-N MPAs and allies were of the opinion to bring the no-trust motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the assembly, sources said.

Some members have been of the opinion that the governor should ask the chief minister to get the vote of confidence from the house.

“It will be difficult for the PML-N to win support of 186 members of the house for the success of the no-trust motion,” the party’s leaders were opined in consultations.

The party has decided to get opinion of the lawyers, if the governor could ask Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to get fresh vote of confidence from the house.

Moreover, a solid ground has been required to justify the imposition of governor’s rule in the province, sources said.

Party leader Hamza Shehbaz has summoned a meeting of the PML-N core committee today. He will also consult with constitutional experts today, according to sources.

PML-N leadership cautiously handling the matter and will give its stance after comprehensive consultations, sources added.

Comments