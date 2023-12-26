PML-N mulls over Fazl demands after JUI-PPP contacts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz mulling over Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s demands after contacts between JUI and the People’s Party, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that the contacts between two former allied parties have caused concerns within the PML-N. The PML-N leadership considering over Fazl ur Rehman’s demands.

Most of the party members opined that the PML-N should enter in an electoral alliance with the JUI instead of any other party.

Nawaz Sharif has summoned suggestions from the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership over the matter within two days, sources said.

PML-N leader is expected to contact with Fazl ur Rehman within few days to discuss political issues, sources added.

The PML-N, People’s Party and JUI were allies and part of the PDM coalition government after the PTI ousted from the government in result of the passage of a no-confidence motion of the parliamentary opposition last year in April.