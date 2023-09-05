PML-N ‘opposes’ PPP’s requisition for Senate session

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senators have ‘strongly opposed’ the requisition of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the Senate session amid the ongoing crisis, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources added that PML-N senators asked the PPP legislators to refrain from submitting a request for the Upper House session, otherwise, they would face severe reaction from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

However, PML-N had conditionally agreed to summon a Senate session after being forced by the PPP lawmakers and restricted the agenda to debate on the Jaranwala incident.

A PPP senator told ARY News that the party lawmakers wanted to start a debate on public issues including skyrocketing inflation, utility and fuel prices, however, PML-N leaders strongly opposed the request in a WhatsApp group of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties and its allies.

However, the Senate chairman has not summoned the session so far despite the submission of the requisition.

In August, the Upper House had passed a resolution urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections across the country within the stipulated time.

The resolution – tabled by Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad – urged the electoral watchdog to hold holding general elections across the country within the stipulated time given under Article 224 of the Constitution.

It also asked all the state institutions to assist, in every possible manner, the election commission in holding timely elections.

According to the resolution, the Supreme Court had ruled that holding elections under Article 224 of the Constitution was a “divine” responsibility that could not be disobeyed.

“Therefore, this House demands the ECP to ensure holding polls within the stipulated period of time given under Article 224 of the Constitution and take all necessary measures in this regard,” it stated.

The resolution came after the government took the decision to dissolve the National Assembly (NA) today, three days ahead of its mandated period.