PML-N, PPP, other opposition parties agree on joint anti-govt strategy

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Monday, including the PPP and PML-N, have agreed on the formation of a joint strategy to give a tough time to the ruling coalition inside the Parliament, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the opposition parties was held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agreed to hold joint protest against the government.

ہم مل کر پارلیمان کے اندر بھرپور کردار ادا کریں گے اور حکومتی سازش کو روکنے کے لئے تمام قانونی اور سیاسی قدم اٹھائیں گے۔@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/49097HHEQk — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 8, 2021

The meeting was attended by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders including Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting discussed the joint strategy of the opposition in the parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the opposition would jointly give tough time to the government in the Parliament.

The joint Opposition will meet again on Tuesday, November 9 to devise a strategy, said sources.

PDM announces ‘Mehngai’ march

An emergency meeting of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday announced to launch ‘Mehngai’ march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

The decision was taken at the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), convened on an urgent basis by the alliance’s president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the strategy of the alliance for a joint sitting of the Parliament on November 10 and rising inflation.

According to sources, the opposition alliance has decided to launch the ‘Mehngai’ march or Inflation march in all provinces. ‘Mehngai’ marches would be held in Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi, said sources.

The Opposition alliance had decided to hold protests in Karachi on November 13, in Quetta on Nov 17, and in Peshawar on Nov 20.

