PML-N, PPP hold talks as tensions flare over Punjab CM Maryam remarks

The details of the negotiation between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over Punjab CM Maryam’s remarks have come to the fore.

According to sources, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has played a role in bringing the PML-N and the PPP to the table. The two parties held their discussions in the Speaker’s chamber.

The PPP delegation raised objections over recent statements made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to the sources, the PPP delegation also conveyed to the government side the seriousness and sensitivity of the situation.

The PML-N delegation expressed regret over remarks made by leaders of both parties.

Later, senior politicians Naveed Qamar and Rana Sanaullah emphasised the need to resolve the issues amicably.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari made it clear that CM Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone for her statement.

Reacting to the demand of PPP for apology, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz will not apologize for her remarks during a recent public gathering.

She also referred to the Cholistan water canal issue, saying Punjab stepped back despite protests from Sindh. “PPP should focus on its own work and let PML-N do its job,” she asserted.

Bukhari strongly rejected calls for an apology from the Punjab CM. “Why should Maryam Nawaz apologize for working for the rights of Punjabis? People praise Lahore’s development, they should turn Karachi into Europe too.

In Sindh, people wish they had a CM like Maryam Nawaz,” she said.

Bukhari said that this is not the time for politics, noting that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is helping the people who suffered losses.

The Punjab minister said the government is fully empowered to decide how to assist flood-affected people, adding that any suggestions given by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are not binding.

“PPP has given its advice, but whether we accept it or not is our choice. We are already doing better than what was suggested under BISP,” she said. “It is the CM’s prerogative to decide how Punjab’s people are supported,” she added.