PML-N, PPP seek repeal of PECA Ordinance in NA resolutions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly to repeal the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A resolution signed by PML-N legislator Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed to the Speaker has been submitted at the National Assembly.

“Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance 2022 is not acceptable, a resolution to repeal the ordinance being tabled in the house,” the resolution read.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had earlier instructed his party to table a resolution in parliament under the Rule 145 to repeal the PECA amendment ordinance.

He had also instructed the party’s members to submit a requisition for a joint sitting of parliament.

A resolution tabled in the joint sitting of parliament under the Rule 145 to repeal an ordinance. The ordinance is revoked after the approval of the resolution.

Agha Rafiullah MNA, a PPP lawmaker, has also submitted a notice in the National Assembly to table a resolution for repealing the PECA amendment ordinance.

The People’s Party MNA has demanded debate over the ordinance and revocation of the controversial legislation.

