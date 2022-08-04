PML-N, PPP set ‘conditions’ to organise general elections

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have set conditions for the immediate organisation of general elections in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PML-N and PPP central leaders have hinted at agreeing on the organisation of general elections while talking to different television programmes.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah and PPP’s Latif Khosa said in separate TV talks shows that the coalition government will immediately hold fresh elections if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are dissolved and PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) confirmed their resignations.

While talking to ARY News programme Power Play, Latif Khosa said that they will announce fresh elections tomorrow if PTI dissolves the Punjab and KP assemblies today.

In another TV talk show on a private news channel, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that he guarantees the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) if KP and Punjab assemblies are dissolved by PTI.

He added that the PTI MNAs should also confirm their resignations. Sanaullah said that he would assure that the coalition government will go for general elections instead of by-polls in such scenario.

“If they are sincere, then they should dissolve the assemblies in the morning and go ahead for general elections.”

Sources told ARY News that PTI has also set conditions in response to the offer made by the PML-N and PPP leaders. Sources said that PTI demanded the removal of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) first.

Sources added that the PTI leadership agreed to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies after the acceptance of its conditions.

