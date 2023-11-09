‘PML-N ready to talk to PTI except May 9 suspects’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N is ready to talk to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) except the May 9 violence suspects, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former Interior Minister said that there is no hurdle in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the upcoming elections.

He said that Nawaz Sharif will soon meet senior politician and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain whereas the former prime minister to meet other political parties’ chiefs as well.

Rana Sanaullah stated that Asif Ali Zardari has the right to stop someone from Lahore from becoming prime minister and make a prime minister from Larkana.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said that Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan under a new “deal,”. “This is the only strategy which elder Sharif had always adopted in his entire political career. adding that PML-N would not come into power win under free and fair elections.”

Asad Qasier said that they met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence with the consent of PTI Chairman and the permission of the party’s core committee to lower tensions between the two sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.