PML-N seeks lawyers advice over fears of Punjab Assembly dissolution

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has contacted with legal experts over likelihood of dissolution of Punjab Assembly, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N leaders are of the view that Usman Buzdar could not recommend dissolution of the assembly as caretaker chief minister.

“The party leadership has directed its parliamentary party members to keep staying in Lahore,” sources said.

Uzma Bukhari said that the deputy speaker adjourned the assembly session without any reason. “There was only one agenda in the assembly session yesterday, which was the no-confidence motion,” PML-N leader said.

“We expect all types of steps from the government including dissolution of Punjab Assembly,” PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari said.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan today summoned former chief minister Usman Buzdar to discuss matters pertaining to the Punjab CM election and party’s current political situation in the province.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the former Punjab chief minister will brief the prime minister about party’s position and numbers game for the election of new CM of Punjab.

