PML-N seeks PPP support for 27th Amendment passage: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the PML-N has requested for the PPP support for approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Talking to media PPP Chairman said that a PML-N delegation called on President Asif Ali Zardari and himself and requested for the People’s Party’s cooperation for the passage of the 27th amendment in the constitution.

Bilawal said that the proposed amendments also included establishment of a Constitutional Court. Revival of the executive magistrates and power of judges transfer also included the amendments package, he said.

PPP chairman has said that the constitutional amendment also proposes removal of protection of provincial share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that an amendment in Article 243 has also suggested in the package.

“Returning the education and population planning sectors back to the centre has also been proposed in the constitutional package apart of proposals to end the deadlock over postings in the election commission,” Bilawal disclosed.

He said a session of the People’s Party’s Central Executive Committee has been summoned on November 06 after return of President Asif Zardari from Doha visit.

“The party’s CEC will take final decision with regard to the 27th Constitutional Amendment in its session,” Bhutto added.