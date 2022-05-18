PML-N senator faces difficulties in delivering speech in English at UN forum

NEW YORK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Sabir Shah has become a source of embarrassment for Pakistan at the international forum.

According to details, Senator Sabir Shah was attending an UN-sponsored migration forum in New York, where he was to deliver a speech, but it was difficult for him to read the speech written in English.

Senator Sabir Shah was sometimes seen repeating sentences, sometimes clearing his throat, and at the end, many paragraphs were left out from the speech. The PML-N senator took double the time but still could not finish his speech.

The moderator of the session reprimanded the PML-N senator for taking too much time and irrelevant speech, he said to complete his speech in due time, more people have come.

It should be noted that five Senators from Pakistan are present in New York to participate in the International Migration Forum, including Farooq Naik, Quratulain Mari Murree, Brahmand Tangi and Mushtaq Khan.

The quadrennial International Migration Review Forum (17-20 May 2022) is being hosted by the President of the UN General Assembly. It consists of four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy dialogue, and a plenary.

It will result in an intergovernmentally agreed Progress Declaration. An informal interactive multi-stakeholder hearing, hosted by the PGA, will take place on the day immediately preceding the Forum (16 May).

