PML-N sends names for caretaker Punjab CM to governor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has sent two names for the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) to the governor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the government and opposition expedited consultations for the establishment of a caretaker set-up.

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) sent two names for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot including Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

The names were forwarded by the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

Among the nominated persons, Ahad Cheema was facing accusations of corruption cases alongside the prime minister. Cheema had sought retirement from his government job in June last year.

He has been appointed by PM Shehbaz Sharif as his adviser for the establishment.

Prior to the PML-N’s letter, PM Sharif initiated consultations for the caretaker Punjab chief minister. He held telephonic conversations with the top leaders of the coalition parties including Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said three names for a caretaker Punjab CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet, Pervaiz Elahi said that the three names including Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa were finalised for the caretaker Punjab CM slot.

عمران خان سے مشاورت کے بعد نگران وزیر اعلی کے لئے تین نام احمد نواز سکھیرا، نصیر احمد خان اور ناصر محمود کھوسہ پر اتفاق کیا گیا ہے۔ ہم یہ تینوں نام نگران وزیر اعلی کیلئے گورنر کو بھجوا رہے ہیں۔ اپوزیشن کھلے دل سے سوچے تو ان میں سے ایک نام پر اتفاق ہوتا ہوا نظر آرہا ہے۔ — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) January 16, 2023

“We are sending these names to the Punjab governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

