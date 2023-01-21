PML-N senior leader joins PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah is all set to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah, who has served as minister of state for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony during the tenure of PML-N government from 2013-18, will join PTI along with his companions today. A special ceremony will be held in his hometown, Bhera.

Meanwhile, the PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary, would extend a warm welcome to the former minister to their party.

Welcoming him in PTI, Fawad Chaudhry termed his inclusion as ‘very important. He said “Pir Sahib” and his family had influence in all over Pakistan, including Sargodha and Rawalpindi division.

سابق وزیربرائے مذہبی امور اورنون لیگ کے مرکزی رہنما پیر محمد امین الحسنات کی تحریک انصاف میں شمولیت انتہائ اہم ہے، پیر صاحب اور ان کا خاندان سرگودھا، راولپنڈی ڈویژن سمیت پورے پاکستان اور اوورسیز میں اثر و نفوذ رکھتا ہے اور خانوادوں کی بہت بڑا سلسلہ بھیرہ شریف سے وابستہ ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 21, 2023

The announcement of Pir Hasnat joining PTI is a blow to the PML-N as general elections are scheduled to take place later this year as tenure of the current National Assembly ends in August.

